Entering the depths of the Animal Well

Early in the game, one such room needed me to steal a little disk, guarded by the imposing statue of a cat. When stolen, a giant apparition of said cat chases me across the room, determined to eat me as retribution for this blasphemous theft. The cat is faster than me. I cannot beat it. Time goes by and there is no solution. Much later, as I take a different route through the map, I happen across another disc. It does nothing and its use isn’t clear. And then it hit me — I needed to pull the old switcheroo on the guardian cat.

Moments like this are truly satisfying. The little bolt of pride that hits you when to solve something. There are no tutorials or invisible barriers to stop me from accessing new parts of the map. It’s just more of these mysteries. These bizarre items hidden in the corners of the map are very well-concealed, that it gives my little brain the jolt of pride when I do find it out, all by myself. Unlike any usual combat-based Metroidvania game, there is also really no suggested or optimal path to find the required upgrades. I am therefore doubly encouraged to explore the map — to take risks, find the fullest limits of my existing powers, till I hit a resolute dead end.

Billy Basso, Animal Well’s sole developer, says that his game is pre-loaded with enough little secrets like to take us years to fully solve. He also litters the game with a host of very literal easter eggs, scattered and hidden across the game map by the many bunnies in the well.

These are so difficult to find, communities have formed online for players to exchange information and collaborate to work their way through the eggs. The many discord channels dedicated to this have made Animal Well really feel like an honorary “cooperative” game. I too, found myself turning to my online friends for some of the harder puzzles. They are a nice community and very helpful.

I would normally use this last paragraph to rattle off a few of the things I didn’t like but I can’t bring myself to do that this week. Apart from occasional frustration of not finding the solution of a puzzle fast enough, I had such a good time with this game that I cannot think of anything critical to say. It may not have the kind of production value or immersive quality of bigger games, but I so thoroughly enjoyed myself all the way through.

Maybe that reflects something about me. I don’t want to fight my way through a landscape, worrying about health, stamina and stats. I just want to find hidden keys to unlock doors. I want to trick big flamingos. I want to ride on the jumping rabbits. I want capybaras to be my footstools.

Animal Well is available for the PC (priced at Rs 1,100), as well as the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.