Two youth held for raping 13-yr-old girl in Chennai

CHENNAI: City police on Sunday arrested two youth under the Pocso Act for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl by threatening to make public video of hers they had secretly recorded.

Police said the victim complained to her parents of stomach ache two days ago. They took the girl to the Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children in Triplicane, where doctors found her eight months pregnant.

The girl was sent to the government maternity hospital in Egmore on Sunday evening. Doctors alerted the Madipakkam All Women Police station and based on the victim’s statement, police arrested Abhishekh (20) and Nithish (19) from Keelkattalai who had recorded her while she was in the bathroom and raped her threatening to upload the video online.