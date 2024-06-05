6 cm rainfall lash Chennai, cloudy weather to persist for 2 more days

CHENNAI: Chennai saw heavy rains on Wednesday evening following a brief spell in the Northern suburbs on Tuesday. The thunderstorm activity is likely to continue for two more days, although the rainfall intensity may be subdued.

The Meenambakkam weather station recorded 6 cm of rainfall, while Nungambakkam received just over 3 cm.

Several places in and around the city recorded light to moderate rains bringing down the temperature to below normal levels. The regional meteorological centre said the sky conditions will be partly cloudy. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum temperature is likely to be around 36-37 degrees and minimum temperature is likely to be 26-27 degree Celsius.

The forecast says, on Thursday, heavy rain is likely in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul and Theni districts, Nilgiris,Erode, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur and Trichy districts.

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Wednesday, Nedungal in Krishnagiri received the highest rainfall of 13 cm.