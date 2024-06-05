DMK retains its stronghold Chennai

CHENNAI: The DMK retained its stronghold seats in the capital by wining Chennai Central by a margin of 2.2 lakh votes and Chennai North by 3.2 lakh votes.

Incumbent MP Dayanidhi Maran won Chennai Central by trouncing BJP’s Vinoj P. Selvam who was placed second. Of the 6.58 lakh votes polled, Maran got 3.73 lakh votes and Selvam 1.53 lakh votes. DMDK candidate B Parthasarathy, an ally of the AIADMK, managed to secure only 63,738 votes. He may lose his deposit.

Sources attribute the DMDK’s poor performance to lack of enthusiasm among AIADMK cadres and poor vote transfer from AIADMK to DMDK. According to AIADMK sources, the DMDK candidate, too, did not campaign extensively, unlike BJP’s Vinoj P Selvam.

The seat encompasses Villivakkam, Egmore, Harbour, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, Thousand Lights, and Anna Nagar assembly constituencies.

“The DMDK cadre did not connect with AIADMK party units at any level, and there was a notable lack of funding for booth-level campaigns,” said an AIADMK booth agent.

Vinoj P Selvam, on the other hand, launched a vigorous campaign, particularly in the Harbour constituency that includes areas like Sowcarpet which has a significant Hindi-speaking and working-class population. This helped the BJP get substantial votes, sources said.