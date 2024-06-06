Barricades on love language

CHENNAI: No doubt euphoric on the occasion of his wedding day to his childhood sweetheart, a young man named Deepanshu couldn’t resist kissing his bride Savita on the forehead when she joined him on the ceremonial stage in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, a few weeks ago. This gesture would sound merely endearing to many of us, but not to Savita’s relatives, who took umbrage. The groom was physically attacked, the festivities laid to waste, and the wedding halted. The bride was sent back to her natal home. Some participants in the hullaballoo were detained, some were hospitalised, and the police has formally charged six people.

When I first heard about the incident, I thought that she had been kissed on the mouth, that the wedding had probably been arranged (as the vast majority of marriages in India, statistically proven, are), and that the altercation that ensued was a standard conservative response, albeit of course a violently-expressed one.

Somehow, in my feminist-filter brain, I thought her consent was possibly also involved, that perhaps the bride had indicated discomfiture and her family had leapt to — well, patriarchally protect her. But upon reading the reports, it became clear that a major overreaction had occurred. The bride and groom had known each other well, and that kiss — on the forehead! — was a thrilled and tender gesture. Her relatives just didn’t like it, and unfortunately felt entitled to convey their sentiments with more than a few staid frowns or raised eyebrows.