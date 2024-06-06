Barricades on love language

CHENNAI: No doubt euphoric on the occasion of his wedding day to his childhood sweetheart, a young man named Deepanshu couldn’t resist kissing his bride Savita on the forehead when she joined him on the ceremonial stage in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, a few weeks ago. This gesture would sound merely endearing to many of us, but not to Savita’s relatives, who took umbrage. The groom was physically attacked, the festivities laid to waste, and the wedding halted. The bride was sent back to her natal home. Some participants in the hullaballoo were detained, some were hospitalised, and the police has formally charged six people.
When I first heard about the incident, I thought that she had been kissed on the mouth, that the wedding had probably been arranged (as the vast majority of marriages in India, statistically proven, are), and that the altercation that ensued was a standard conservative response, albeit of course a violently-expressed one.
Somehow, in my feminist-filter brain, I thought her consent was possibly also involved, that perhaps the bride had indicated discomfiture and her family had leapt to — well, patriarchally protect her. But upon reading the reports, it became clear that a major overreaction had occurred. The bride and groom had known each other well, and that kiss — on the forehead! — was a thrilled and tender gesture. Her relatives just didn’t like it, and unfortunately felt entitled to convey their sentiments with more than a few staid frowns or raised eyebrows.
That a public display of affection, and one so chaste and cute, was met with such furore on a wedding day of all days — during the wedding ceremony of a “love marriage” of all times — is absurd. The incident joins the ranks of many others, reported and unreported — one that comes to mind swiftly is of when a man was beaten up by onlookers for embracing his wife in the Sarayu river in 2022.
Moral policing of couples, married or otherwise, heterosexual or otherwise, has long been a pan-Indian problem. As one catchphrase goes: “In India, it’s okay to piss in public, but not kiss in public”. Sometimes this occurs as overt acts of violence, while at other times it is underhanded — from the widespread denial of hotel rooms to the vandalism of bus stop benches so that college students can’t sit together (Kerala, 2022).
Looking beyond physical expressions of intimacy, choosing a partner at all is heavily loaded and restricted by a range of religious, caste, class, colour, and other factors — which is why most people don’t actually make the choice themselves. It takes a lot to love in this country, whether out loud or quietly.
Still, here is a small twist of sweetness: the Hapur story has a beautiful culmination, as romantic as it is revolutionary. The night after the wedding was called off, the couple eloped — Savita quietly made her way to Deepanshu’s house, where a smaller ceremony took place. One can assume the brawling relatives and the moral brigadiers weren’t present, let alone invited. No matter: there are plenty of well-wishers out there now who celebrate this couple for their courage as much as for their love.