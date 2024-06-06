Dramatists bag awards at ceremony

CHENNAI: Amid deafening cheers, the maiden Sivaji Ganesan Award for all-round excellence was presented to PMG Mayurapriya. At the well-orchestrated prize distribution ceremony of 33rd Kodai Nataka Vizha, Ramkumar Ganesan handed over the rolling trophy to P Muthukumaran, for his three-in-one act of story-dialogue-direction in the play ‘Big Boss’.

Lauding the 12-day quality fare, Ramkumar had a request for the drama troupes to try experimental plays and setting the platform for aspirants. “The whole fare is a mix of youth and experience where the onus is on the younger generation to make the most of the openings.

The seasoned campaigners could do well to come out of the set template of social plays. Theatre was the first love of my father, and only when he got really busy in the movies, he had to leave the stage reluctantly. A proud moment for me to present the award and the real meaning would be derived if the award could motivate the talent bank of stage,” he said.

‘Katchi Pizhaigalo’, from the House of three, the play which engaged a full audience, bagged eight awards including the Best Actress for Lavanya Venugopal in a scene stealing act. Senior dramatist CV Chandramohan received the Kartik Ramanujam Award of Excellence for Best Theatre Artiste.

Awards were presented under various categories including Best Actor, Play, Story Writer, Dialogue Writer, Director, Child Artiste and Best Comedian. Among the 18 award categories, ‘Big Boss’ bagged awards for Best Play, Best Storywriter, Best Dialogue Writer and Best Character Actor (VPS Shriraman).