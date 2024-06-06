Light to moderate rain in Chennai for two more days

CHENNAI: Heavy rain lashed the city on Wednesday and the thunderstorm activity is likely to continue for two more days, although the rainfall intensity may be subdued. The Meenambakkam weather station recorded 6 cm of rainfall, while Nungambakkam received just over 3 cm.

Several places in and around the city recorded light to moderate rain, bringing down the temperature.

The regional meteorological centre said the sky conditions will be partly cloudy. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum temperature is likely to be around 36-37 degree Celsius and minimum temperature is likely to be 26-27 degree Celsius.

Heavy rain is likely in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul and Theni districts, Nilgiris, Erode, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur and Trichy districts.

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Wednesday, Nedungal in Krishnagiri received the highest rainfall of 13 cm.