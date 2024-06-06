Man arrested for theft on train; gold, Rs 3L cash recovered

CHENNAI: The Egmore Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a man hailing from Tiruchy on Monday on charges of stealing a man’s bag from an express train on May 28. The police recovered 5.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery, two mobile phones, and Rs 3 lakh in cash from him. After an inquiry, he was sent to judicial remand on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused was identified as S Hariharan of Panganur in Tiruchy, who has four cases pending against him. On May 28, Vinoth Kanna of Anna Nagar was travelling on an express train heading to Chennai Egmore from Tiruvarur.

On May 29, as the train was going along Tambaram to Egmore, Vinoth noticed that his bag was missing. As soon as the train reached Egmore, he lodged a police complaint with the GRP saying that his bag containing Rs 1.5 lakh in cash was missing. A case was registered, special teams were formed and an inquiry was started.

The police said that they analysed CCTV footage and identified Hariharan with the bag. The police then traced him to Tiruchy where he was arrested. Upon questioning, it was revealed that Hariharan was involved in four other theft cases. He confessed to the police that he would get into trains at Egmore and steal whatever valuables he could from the compartments and escape. He would then board a bus to Tiruchy.