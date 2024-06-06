Tambaram to Mangaluru special trains in June

CHENNAI: To manage the extra rush, Southern Railway (SR) has announced bi-weekly special trains on the Tambaram - Mangaluru sector via Chennai Beach and Perambur in June.

The Tambaram - Mangaluru AC bi-weekly special train will leave Tambaram at 1.55 pm on June 7, 9, 14, 16, 21, 23, 28, and 30 (Fridays and Sundays) and reach Mangaluru at 6.55 am the next day (eight services). In the return direction, the Mangaluru - Tambaram AC bi-weekly special will leave Mangaluru at 12 am on June 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29, and July 1 (Saturdays and Mondays) and reach Tambaram at 4.45 am the next day. The train will comprise 14 3AC economy coaches and two second class coaches (disabled-friendly). Advance reservations for the special trains have been opened, the statement added.

SR also announced that the Chennai Central - Mangaluru Central superfast express has been permanently augmented with one 3AC economy coach.