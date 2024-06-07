Bank staff steals ring in Chennai, arrested

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old bank employee was arrested by Mambalam police for allegedly stealing a gold ring from a shop.

According to police, the man Sathish Kumar is employed at a private bank in the city. On Tuesday, he visited a jeweller in T Nagar and stole a two-sovereign ring under the guise of buying jewellery.

The employees lodged a police complaint and CCTV visuals revealed that the man had escaped with the ring.

However, the following day, Sathish attempted stealing from a different branch of the jeweller, but employees caught him and handed him over to the police. Upon investigation, he told the officials that his salary did not allow his lifestyle and he wanted to gift his girlfriend lavishly. Sathish had stolen jewels from shops in Chromepet, Pallavaram and T Nagar, and has also availed loans through mobile applications and is yet to repay. He was sent to judicial remand.