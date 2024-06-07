Panel to tackle invasive mussels in Pulicat, Ennore

CHENNAI: The state government is likely to form an expert committee to zero-in on best scientific ways to tackle the invasion of ‘Kaaka aazhi’ or ‘Chasu mussels’, an alien species that is widely spreading inside the ecologically sensitive Pulicat bird sanctuary and Ennore Creek.

TNIE found that the invasive species has reached an alarming level, extending up to several kilometres in these areas. If left unchecked, this will soon turn into an ecological disaster that will deplete native life and have ramifications on thousands of migratory birds that visit the region, especially Pulicat. Fishers have already begun complaining of reduction in prawn, crab and fish life, besides wiping out of the locally prevalent and commercially valuable yellow clams (manja matti) and green mussels (pachai aazhi).

A group of fishermen leaders from Pulicat and Ennore along with environmentalists met top government officials, including additional chief secretary Supriya Sahu last week. The meeting was facilitated by G Sundarrajan from Poovulagin Nanbargal.

The delegation, in its representation, said ‘Kaaka azhi’ has pushed the fishermen to the verge of losing their livelihood. In 2022, Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority visited and initiated a micro-plan for removal of the alien mussels at Karukkumaram-Kandachedi Paadu in consultation with fishers in Ennore followed by measures like bathymetry study, mortality test and prepared a detailed project report. But, there was no improvement beyond that.