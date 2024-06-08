Man electrocuted while setting up lighting for wife’s birthday in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man got electrocuted while hanging up lights to celebrate his wife’s birthday on Thursday, at his residence in West Mambalam. The couple got married only eight months back. A case of unnatural death has been registered. According to the Ashok Nagar police, the deceased was identified as S Augustine Paul who owns a packers and movers company. He and his wife A Keerthi (25) were living in a house at Brindavan Nagar in West Mambalam.

As it was her first birthday after marriage, Augustine decided to have a small celebration, the police said. He had decorated the entire house. Around 6:30 pm, as he was hanging up serial lights in one of the rooms, he got electrocuted and fell unconscious. The police said that they suspect Augustine must have accidentally touched a livewire while connecting the lights.

“Keerthi saw him on the ground and tried to lift him but she felt a faint shock. She informed one of the neighbours who came to her aid and that person too felt a mild current near the light bulbs. Then the main electric supply to the house was shut down,” a police officer told TNIE.

Keerthi then called for an ambulance and he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Ashok Nagar police recovered the body and sent it to the ESI Hospital in KK Nagar for postmortem.

Play it safe

Electrical works should be done only by qualified and licensed electrical contractors

Use ISI-certified electrical appliances, cables and wires

Switch off the power supply before inserting into or removing from the plug socket

Replace damaged switches and plug sockets

Do not lay cable TV wires near electrical lines

Ensure electrodes in appliances are properly connected to earth terminals

Do not install switches inside bathrooms, toilets and other wet places

Inform Tangedco on noticing any snapped electrical cables

In case of short circuit, fault or a fire, switch off the mains immediately

Do not stand near open windows or doors during thunder or lightning

*Issued in public interest by chief electrical inspector

Man touches lamp pole in Kasimedu

Chennai: A 54-year-old man was electrocuted when he touched a street light pole at Kasimedu on Thursday night. The victim, Seetharaman, was a helper at a wedding hall here. When he was walking back home from work, the road was waterlogged due to rain and he got electrocuted after touching the pole on the side of the road. A police source said that they suspect a current leak could have caused the electrocution.

Supervisor at work site steps on livewire

Chennai: A 30-year-old man who was the supervisor at an under-construction private crematorium, died after coming in contact with a live wire at Mogappair, on Friday. According to the Ambattur Industrial Estate police, the deceased was identified as Veerabadhran from Chengalpattu. “While climbing to the first floor, he accidentally touched a live wire, fell to the ground and sustained severe injuries,” a police officer said. Other workers rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead. The body was sent for postmortem. A case has been registered.