Grand double for Anahat

CHENNAI: Anahat Singh was in her element on Saturday as she won both the Southern Slam U-19 event and the PSA women’s segment of the HCL Squash Tour in Chennai on Saturday.
Results: (Winners only): Southern Slam: U-11: Boys: Dhairya Gogia; Girls: Divyanshi Jain; U-13: Boys: Dhruv Bopana; Girls: Deepa Debiram; U-15: Boys: Lokesh Subramani; Girls: Diva Shah. U-17: Boys: Subhash Choudhary; Girls: Akanksha Gupta; U-19: Boys: Sandhesh Pr; Girls: Anahat Singh; PSA Challenger: Men: Ravindu Laksiri; Women: Anahat Singh.
Manav scalps eight
Debutant left-arm spinner Manav Suthar’s dream figures of 8/67 came in handy for Grand Slam to bag a lead of 49 runs over Vijay CC in the drawn match of the Senior Division league of the TNCA played at CSK HPC grounds. Grand Slam bagged five points. Brief scores: At AM Jain College: Jupiter 338/6 decl in 90.3 ovs (B Anirudh Sitaram 76, Vijay Shankar 143, Sachin Baby 64, Akshay V Srinivasan 30 n.o) drew with UFCC (T Nagar) 108 in 71.3 ovs (Abhishek Tanwar 31, R Silambarasan 3/17, L Satyanarayan 3/37); Points: Jupiter 5; UFCC 1; At Tagore Medical College: Singam Puli 139 & 250/4 decl in 76.3 ovs (Ch Jitendra Kumar 64, M Affan Khader 58 n.o, Akshay Wadkar 91, DT Chandrasekar 3/60) drew with Sea Hawks 275 in 87.4 ovs (Jyotsnil Singh 55, R Kavin 30, Himmat Singh 72, U Mukilesh 4/39) & 21 for no loss in seven ovs. Points: Sea Hawks 5; Singam Puli 1; At Nelson-Wahe Guru ‘A’: Alwarpet 322 in 97.1 ovs (M Mithul Raj 46, G Ajitesh 83, Tushar Raheja 48, P Nirmal Kumar 73, Sunny Sandhu 3/47, W Anthony Dhas 3/ 67) drew with Nelson 322/8 in 61 ovs (Shivam Singh 49, GH Vihari 98, Sunny Sandhu 55, Swapnil Singh 83 n.o, Jalaj Saxena 4/27); Points: Nelson 2; Alwarpet 2; At CSK HPC: Grand Slam 274 & 85 for six in 20 ovs (S Lokeshwar 65 n.o) drew with Vijay 225 in 94.5 ovs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 67, P Vignesh 30 n.o, Gurjapneet Singh 30, Manav Suthar 8/67); Points: Grand Slam 5; Vijay 1; At SRMC: Young Stars 310 in 123.5 ovs (C Hari Nishaanth 33, Adittya Varadharajan 76, Ajay Chetan 68, Saurabh Kumar 66, MS Washington Sundar 7/106 drew with Globe Trotters 244/7 in 67 ovs (Siddarth Prakash 55. D Santhosh Kumar 43, S Guru Raghavendran 37, MS Washington Sundar 56); Points: Young Stars 2; Globe Trotters 2; At CPT-IP: India Pistons 245 in 101.3 ovs (GK Shyam 36, D Prashanth Prabhu 50, GS Samuvel Raj 49, M Siddharth 4/85) drew with Jolly Rovers 138/2 in 25 ovs (S Radhakrishnan 67 n.o, B Aparajith 53 n.o); Points: India Pistons 2; Jolly Rovers 2.
Pasupathy shines
Pasupathy Chandran took five wickets for 58 runs as Korattur CC beat Fine Star CA in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2023-24. Batting first, Fine Star CA posted 215 which Korattur chased down in 40.5 overs. Brief scores : I Division: Fine Star CA 215 in 44 ovs (Akash Sumra 52, K Sriram 51, S Senthil Kumar 40, K P Theswin Kumar 39, Pasupathy Chandran 5/58, MV Tony Maria Jones 3/37) lost to Korattur CC 216/7 in 40.5 ovs (M Arvindh 79 n.o, S Arun Raj 39, R Sohan Pushparaj 38, K V Akhilesh Sabari 3/51)
Krishna creates new mark
Krishna Jayasankar broke the state record in discus throw event at the 96th Tamil Nadu Senior State Athletic Championship being held in Trichy. She started the competition with 43.77 meters in the first throw. Krishna created the State record at her 5th throw with 47.00 meters. The earlier record was held by Karunya Perumal Ramasamy who threw 46.77 meters in 2019. Krishna is a student of University of Nevada, Las Vegas, USA. She will be also taking part in the shot put event.
Kavin helps Honda earn two points
In a show of breath-taking skill and speed, the Honda Racing India team rider Kavin Quintal secured two valuable points in race 1 of round 3 of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) 2024 here on Saturday. Kavin’s remarkable steadiness at the Mobility Resort earned the team another top 15 finish this season. Starting from 19th on the grid, Kavin, the 19-year-old gun rider from Chennai, swiftly moved up in the opening laps. He kept his cool and a consistent speed throughout the race.
Alexander bags seven
Left-arm spinner R Alexander’s 7/15 came in handy for Indian Bank to thrash Venus Vellore by eight wickets in the 54th All-India YSCA trophy tournament played here on Saturday. Brief scores: Venus Vellore 113 all out in 27.3 ovs (J Naveen 41, V Kishore 29, R Alexander 7/15) lost to Indian Bank 115/2 in 16.1 ovs (G Dilip 49 n.o, Adithya Garhwal 31); Social CC 203/5 in 30 ovs (Vijay Appu 35 Jeeva 31, RK Yuvaraj 30, Raja Rajan 42 n.o, B Siddarth 30) bt Gandhi Nagar C&SC A 117 all out in 24.1 ovs (Anirudh 34, Jetlee 3/25, Rajesh 3/23)