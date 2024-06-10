Grand double for Anahat

Pasupathy shines

Pasupathy Chandran took five wickets for 58 runs as Korattur CC beat Fine Star CA in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2023-24. Batting first, Fine Star CA posted 215 which Korattur chased down in 40.5 overs. Brief scores : I Division: Fine Star CA 215 in 44 ovs (Akash Sumra 52, K Sriram 51, S Senthil Kumar 40, K P Theswin Kumar 39, Pasupathy Chandran 5/58, MV Tony Maria Jones 3/37) lost to Korattur CC 216/7 in 40.5 ovs (M Arvindh 79 n.o, S Arun Raj 39, R Sohan Pushparaj 38, K V Akhilesh Sabari 3/51)

Krishna creates new mark

Krishna Jayasankar broke the state record in discus throw event at the 96th Tamil Nadu Senior State Athletic Championship being held in Trichy. She started the competition with 43.77 meters in the first throw. Krishna created the State record at her 5th throw with 47.00 meters. The earlier record was held by Karunya Perumal Ramasamy who threw 46.77 meters in 2019. Krishna is a student of University of Nevada, Las Vegas, USA. She will be also taking part in the shot put event.

Kavin helps Honda earn two points

In a show of breath-taking skill and speed, the Honda Racing India team rider Kavin Quintal secured two valuable points in race 1 of round 3 of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) 2024 here on Saturday. Kavin’s remarkable steadiness at the Mobility Resort earned the team another top 15 finish this season. Starting from 19th on the grid, Kavin, the 19-year-old gun rider from Chennai, swiftly moved up in the opening laps. He kept his cool and a consistent speed throughout the race.

Alexander bags seven

Left-arm spinner R Alexander’s 7/15 came in handy for Indian Bank to thrash Venus Vellore by eight wickets in the 54th All-India YSCA trophy tournament played here on Saturday. Brief scores: Venus Vellore 113 all out in 27.3 ovs (J Naveen 41, V Kishore 29, R Alexander 7/15) lost to Indian Bank 115/2 in 16.1 ovs (G Dilip 49 n.o, Adithya Garhwal 31); Social CC 203/5 in 30 ovs (Vijay Appu 35 Jeeva 31, RK Yuvaraj 30, Raja Rajan 42 n.o, B Siddarth 30) bt Gandhi Nagar C&SC A 117 all out in 24.1 ovs (Anirudh 34, Jetlee 3/25, Rajesh 3/23)