Lover held for killing pregnant woman near Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in connection with the Sunguvarchatram pregnant woman murder case.

Police identified the suspect as D Ravi of Madhuramangalam village near Sriperumbudur. He was allegedly in a relationship with the deceased woman, M Devi (32), for the past one-and-a-half years.

According to a police source, Devi met Ravi at Odai Theru near Molachur on Thursday night.

“They entered into an argument and Ravi hit the three-month pregnant woman. She lost consciousness and fell. The suspect then allegedly pushed her into a drainage canal and fled,” the source added.

Ravi has allegedly confessed to the crime and also told the police that he did not sexually assault the woman. Following inquiry, he will remanded to judicial custody on Sunday.

The deceased woman’s husband, Murugan, had approached the Sunguvarchatram police on Thursday night seeking help to find his wife. A case was registered and a search was initiated.

Meanwhile, a drainage canal in Odai Theru began overflowing on Saturday morning. When a person living nearby attempted to remove the blockage, he found a saree piece and a human leg.

Upon information, police rushed to the spot and recovered Devi’s body. She is survived by her husband and daughter.