Bard’s tragic tale gets a Tamil twist

“But I will wear my heart upon my sleeve

For daws to peck at: I am not what I am.”

-William Shakespeare, Othello

Imagine Shakespeare’s Othello, but in Tamil. Picture the Moorish general’s tragic tale unfolding against the vibrant backdrop of South Indian culture, infused with the rhythmic beats of traditional music. Envision a cross-cultural adaptation that not only breathes new life into a classic but also offers audiences a fresh, unique experience. Theatre Genie’s debut production, Idha Yen Modhallaye Sollala, brings exactly this experience, entwined with a peculiar comedic twist.

An ensemble of artists from various avenues, including Therukoothu performers (Tamil street theatre), artists from Koothu-P-Pattarai (a prominent Tamil theatre group), clowning artists, and singers, came together to form Theatre Genie. Idha Yen Modhallaye Sollala, follows the story of Othello, a Moorish general in the Venetian army, who secretly marries Desdemona, the daughter of a Venetian nobleman. Consumed by jealousy and manipulated by his deceitful ensign, Iago, Othello believes that Desdemona has been unfaithful. The antagonist, Iago’s cunning plots and lies, drive Othello to a tragic end, closing the curtains on the play.

This ambitious play is the brainchild of the writer and director, Girish Kumar. Girish drew inspiration from Broadway’s longest-running play, The Play That Goes Wrong. Laced with drama, humour and music, the play is a feast for the senses. The chemistry between actors and singers is palpable, both onstage and offstage. “Watching each other perform helped the team look at the play from different perspectives. Everyone shared their ideas and bounced off each other’s ideas, and ultimately, it all worked out beautifully,” remarks Nivedita, a cast member. Girish adds, “Our ensemble is like a family. Throughout the production, we’ve all helped and cared for each other, which is part of why the chemistry shines onstage.”