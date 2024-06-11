Man removed from flight for smoking, held

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man was removed from a flight bound for Kuala Lumpur as he was allegedly found smoking inside the flight before takeoff, on Saturday night.

Police said the suspect, Arumugam of Ramanathapuram, boarded the flight from Chennai airport and a few minutes prior to takeoff, he allegedly lit a cigarette, despite warnings from the flight crew.

The crew informed the security personnel at the airport. He was subsequently arrested by the airport police and later released on station bail. The flight was delayed by an hour due to incident.