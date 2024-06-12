30 dogs’ mouths & legs tied with metal wire, removed from Mahindra Aquality in Chennai

CHENNAI: Over 30 stray dogs, including 12 puppies, were allegedly removed from Mahindra Aquality, a luxurious residential locality within Mahindra World City, in a most inhumane manner. A resident has sent a complaint to the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board (TNAWB), which immediately dispatched a team to inquire into the matter. The board has also helped the resident to lodge a police complaint about the incident.

TNAWB member Shruti Vinod Raj told TNIE, “We are convinced that the dogs were relocated and some might even have died. The adult dogs were relocated in a brutal manner. A video of the incident reveals that a metal wire was used to tie their mouth and legs. The security personnel were heard in another video saying that the dogs were left in the nearby forest, which is illegal and is in violation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.”

A resident of Mahindra Aquality told TNIE that rather than finding a scientific solution to the stray issue, the homeowners’ association straightaway decided to eliminate the dogs.

“In March, the association deployed two vans to catch and relocate around 20 dogs. The innocent animals were handled brutally, with wires tied around their mouths and legs. They were then thrown into the forest without removing the wires, which would have ultimately led to their death. Even more disturbingly, in June, the association discarded 12 newborn puppies in the garbage, and only two of them survived after I rescued them. This pattern of cruelty is deeply concerning, and it appears that the association plans to continue this activity every month to eliminate all strays.”

When contacted, the association office bearers refuted the allegations. A pet committee member said efforts are underway to neuter and vaccinate all the strays on the campus. “Many children and aged people feel threatened by stray dogs, especially after recent dog attacks in the city. Two days back, a girl child was bitten by a stray,” the member added.