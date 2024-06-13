24-year-old man hacked to death at Korukkupet

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man was hacked to death by a gang at Korukkupet on Tuesday. RK Nagar police identified the deceased as Dharma, a daily wage labourer. On Tuesday night, Dharma got home from work and went to consume alcohol with his friends near the Korukkupet railway tracks.

“Late at night, four men came to the spot and asked Dharma about his elder brother Surya’s whereabouts. When Dharma ignored them, an argument broke out and the gang attacked Dharma with knives and fled,” a police officer said.

Dharma’s friends rushed him to Government Stanley Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries later. Upon information, RK Nagar police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Dharma’s brother Suryamoorthy and the gang had some conflict for over a year. A few months ago, Suryamoorthy attacked the gang.

The police suspect that the gang attacked Dharma to exact revenge for the attack. J Jaganathan (24), R Kesavan (20) and L Kishore (25) have been arrested in the case.