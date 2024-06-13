Infinite shards and shades of queerness

CHENNAI: As June begins, so does the time of celebrations, festivities, memories of the 1969 Stonewall Riots, and other revolutions that punctuated history. The word ‘pride’ echoes among the LGBTQIA+ community every year — whether during or beyond June — with each protest nudging society towards an inclusive future. After all, pride is protest, embracing the fluidity of identities, defying labels, and discarding definitions.

This June, Escape 24 in Alliance Française of Madras has rainbow ribbons descending from the ceiling, and a sparking disco ball mirroring themes of celebration. At ‘Pride with Prakriti’, hosted by AF Madras and Prakriti Foundation, we are reminded that the fight for safe space begins with communities coming together and expressing themselves boldly and unabashedly.

“What is a ‘queer poem’?” asks The World That Belongs To Us: An Anthology of Queer Poetry from South Asia, edited by Aditi Angeras and Akhil Katyal. Harish Subramanian and Ranvir Shah of Prakriti Foundation flip the pages of the slim book, an archive of expression and varying identities, and read out works of various writers including Riddhi Dastidar and Joshua Muyiwa. Poetry is best savoured with eyes shut, and gradually the anthology’s question is forgotten, leaving only the urge to fight for a better society. A poem by Chand, a research scholar declares: “Queer is the galaxy of endless possibilities situated just behind those prisons of the binaries, Queer is me realising I can be everything and nothing that I don’t have to choose, Queer is the driving force that makes me want to break the fetters I am bound in Amma, Queer is me I am Queer, Amma.”