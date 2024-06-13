Lawyer murdered on busy Thiruvanmiyur street in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old lawyer was hacked to death allegedly by three men on a busy street in Thiruvanmiyur on Tuesday evening. Police arrested N Kamalesh (27), M Nithyanandam (27) and K Parthiban (31), residents of Kannagi Nagar and Kottivakkam, in connection with the case the following day.

The deceased, Gowtham of Avvai Nagar in Thiruvanmiyur, practised at the Saidapet court. While returning from work on his two-wheeler on Tuesday, Gowtham stopped at an ATM a few metres away from his home and was talking to his friends there, when a gang arrived and attacked him with knives. Though the lawyer ran away, the trio chased him down and hacked him.

As people gathered on the busy street, the gang fled. Passersby rushed Gowtham to a nearby private hospital, but despite intensive treatment, he soon succumbed to his injuries. Personnel attached to the Thiruvanmiyur police station rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry. Later, Gowtham’s body was shifted to the Royappetah government hospital for postmortem.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s brother B Aswin Babu, the police have filed a case and subsequently arrested Kamalesh, Nithyanandam and Parthiban.

Police sources said Kamalesh had attacked Gowtham’s friend Madhankumar last year. Irked over this, Gowtham met Kamalesh and threatened him. This might have led to the lawyer’s murder, police alleged.