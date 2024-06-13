Untold tales of valour

CHENNAI: India’s history is rich with stories of outstanding gallantry. Our history shapes the collective experience of our society and empowers the generations to come. In her second book, The Gutsy Girls Who Led India, Ilina Singh brings to the spotlight ten female warriors from different regions of India. A history enthusiast, Ilina believes that because “fundamental human impulses and desires are timeless, it’s educational to see how the greatest minds have solved the big questions”. She finds it heartening to hear stories of leadership across many fields, and has developed a nine-step leadership framework to encourage children to embrace the skill.

In conversation with CE, Ilina delves into her research process, her inspiration behind writing the book, and her journey with leadership.

Excerpts:

 What inspired you to write The Gutsy Girls Who Led India ?

I came up with the idea of India’s first book on leadership for children through my personal experiences. Applying to colleges in my final year at school was an eye-opening experience. While Indian education focussed on academic performance only, most American colleges asked me to write a short essay outlining my leadership experience.

I discovered that leadership is one of the most valued qualities globally. As I studied leadership formally at Berkeley last year, I saw how well-researched this subject is.

Also, I noticed that while most bookshops had a section on leadership books for adults, we have hardly any resources for children. I wanted to correct that gap since we now know that leaders are not just born but can be made.

 Is there a particular story or personality in the book that you feel a personal connection with?

They are all magnificent personalities and I chose them since they exemplify different facets of leadership. Yet, Queen Didda, the most unlikely and complex leader is also someone I’d love to meet to know better. She overcame a physical disability — she could not walk well and had to be carried as she led on the battlefield. I’d also love to see Queen Abakka’s fire-tipped arrows in action as they set fire to enemy ships. Then there is the captivating beauty and wit of Hazrat Mahal and the fierce bravery of Lakshmibai. A dinner with all ten of them would be such an amazing affair.

 The book includes activities for children and young adults. How did you develop these activities, and what do you hope they achieve?

I wanted my young readers to use the book as a guide to exploring their own leadership goals and styles. The activities are gentle nudges to make the reader explore their very personal leadership journey. I know that activities were enjoyed by children and parents alike in my first book, so I’ve taken care to retain them.