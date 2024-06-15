BJP office-bearer’s hubby hacked in Anna Nagar

CHENNAI: The husband of a state BJP leader was allegedly hacked by four men who came in an auto, at Anna Nagar on Friday afternoon. Srinivasan (47), husband of TN BJP’s Mahila Morcha general secretary advocate S Nathiya, was travelling to his office in Choolaimedu on his two-wheeler when he was attacked.

The gang fled from the spot when shocked onlookers ran towards the victim. Srinivasan sustained grievous injuries to his head, arms and legs. He was taken to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital by the local police.

Thirumangalam police are combing CCTV footage from the area and have launched a search for the accused. Meanwhile, Nathiya has filed a police complaint alleging enmity with some persons in Choolaimedu area.

BJP office-bearer Vinoj P Selvam visited Srinivasan in the hospital. In a post on social media platform ‘X’, he said that the “murderous attack” on Srinivasan was shocking.

“Several cuts in broad daylight in the heart of the city at Anna Nagar is not something we can get past easily. I urge the police to act and secure the culprits and focus more on law and order in the city which is failing every day,” he added.