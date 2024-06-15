Man loses Rs 25L in fake house deal in Chennai, gets justice after 20 years

CHENNAI: Twenty years after Puzhuthivakkam resident S Kandasamy was cheated of Rs 25.25 lakh and ‘sold’ a house by a lawyer and his wife using fraudulent documents, a local court convicted the suspects in the case on May 31 and ordered them to return the money to him.

Kandasamy bought a house in Velachery from Rosary Jecinta and her husband N Amarnath in 2004 with the help of property agent M Ravichandran. He had bought it in his nephew’s name.

However, after a few years, his nephew found that a man named Subramaniam claimed ownership of the property as he showed documents indicating his purchase during an auction conducted for properties sold by Debt Recovery Tribunal.

Following this, Kandasamy filed a cheating complaint with the Chennai police in 2009. Investigations by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the city police found that Amarnath and his wife had created a fake property document using forged signatures of local sub-registrars and their seals. And, they pledged the original documents with the Bank of Maharashtra’s Meenambakkam branch to get a loan of Rs 43 lakh.

As the couple failed to repay the loan, the bank seized the house and later auctioned it.

The charge sheet in the case was filed only in 2022, after a delay of 18 years during which investigating officers were transferred.

During the trial, police produced several witnesses, including forensic experts who testified about the forgery and the sub-registrars who deposed that their signatures on the documents were fake.

Pronouncing their conviction, the CCB and CB-CID court judge, Egmore, A Chellapandian sentenced them to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a total fine of Rs 20,000. The court also ordered the accused to return the Rs 25.25 lakh to Kandasamy.