Four arrested in Chennai for possessing 4,000 pain relief tablets sourced from Andhra Pradesh

CHENNAI: The Tondiarpet police arrested four persons, including a rowdy, for allegedly possessing around 4,000 pain relief tablets. The incident came to light when the police checked a teenager’s bag at Kailasa Street in Tondiarpet over a suspicion.

They found some pain relief tablets in his bag, and based on his confession, apprehended Dinesh of Red Hills, Abdul Kareem of Ennore and Madhan Kumar of Manali New Town. Upon searching their houses, the police recovered a total of around 4,000 tablets.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the gang had been purchasing the drugs from Andhra Pradesh at Rs 250 per strip and selling them for Rs 1,000 in Chennai. The gang would take orders in advance and then travel to Andhra Pradesh to procure the tablets.

They had been conducting the illegal business since the beginning of this year, police said. All the four suspects were remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a magistrate court in the city.