Odia labourer’s five-year-old daughter drowns in Chennai construction site water tank

CHENNAI: A five-year-old daughter of a construction worker from Odisha drowned in a water tank at an under-construction building in Kondithope on Saturday. The deceased was identified as K Sruthi alias Subi. Her father, Krishna (30), resided with his family on Govindappa Naiyakan Street in Sowcarpet.

On Saturday evening, Krishna was working on the first floor of a construction site owned by Ruparam Chaudhary, while Sruthi was playing downstairs. Later, when he couldn’t find her on the premises, he alerted the police personnel who were patrolling the area. They searched the whole area and finally found the child unconscious in the water tank on the ground floor.

She was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital, where she was declared dead. Seven Wells police have booked Ruparam Chaudhary, sub-contractor Ravi and construction supervisor Pandiyan in connection with the child’s death.