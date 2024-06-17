Sri Vaishnavi CC clinch III Division title

CHENNAI: Sri Vaishnavi CC emerged as the winner in the III Division TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2023-24 by winning six out of seven matches and securing 24 points (with better NRR). Autolec ERC emerged as the runner-up with the same number of wins based on net run-rate. U Raghul of WABCO India RC is the highest run-getter overall in third division with 265 runs and R Sabharinath of Sundar CC is the highest wicket-taker overall in third division with 20 wickets.
Meanwhile, United CC emerged as the winner in the IV Division, winning six out of seven matches and securing 24 points. Lucas TVS S & RC emerged as the runner-up by winning five out of seven matches (20 points). S Maithresh of United CC is the highest run-getter overall in fourth division with 216 Runs and Jithender Kumar Bohra of United CC is the highest wicket-taker for the team with 15 wickets. In the overall fourth division, D Rajesh of CPRC took 27 wickets, which is the highest.
Legal Eagles win
Raman memorial tournament, organised by RR industries, concluded on Saturday with Legal Eagles — a team consisting of practicing advocates led by Special Government Pleader of Tamil Nadu, A Selvendran. They beat Hitmen CC in the final to win the title. Hitmen CC batted first and scored 159 before Legal Eagles chased the target with one ball to spare. B Prashanth of Legal Eagles was the player of the match.
Balamurugan shines
M Balamurugan scored an unbeaten 103 to help Comrades CC beat CUC in TNCA League Championship 2023-24 IV Division B Zone game. Batting first, CUC were dismissed for 146, thanks to P Pradeep Kumar’s 3/39. In reply, Comrades CC chased down the target in just 27.3 overs.
Brief scores: IV Division ‘B’ Zone: Gandhi Nagar Starlets CC 254/9 in 50 ovs (T Adhavan 60, S Santhosh Kumar 46, Abhinav Ramesh 33) bt PUC 188 in 42.3 ovs (KS Rohit Narayanan 37, N Ebenezer 3/56); Young Mens CC 141 in 42.4 ovs (S Manikandan 4/17) lost to Bharathi SC 142/1 in 29.4 ovs (R Sohan Pushparaj 87 n.o, G. Gokul Raj 42 n.o); CUC 146 in 41.5 ovs (D Pranav Kumar 53, P Pradeep Kumar 3/39) lost to Comrades CC 152/6 in 27.3 ovs (M Balamurugan 103 n.o, D Alfred Jacob 3/57); Venkateswara CC 177/9 in 50 ovs (P Ravindra Babu 51, Vinay Lokanathan 4/31) lost to Ranji CC 181/8 in 42.3 ovs (S Sachin 50, S Prithivraj 34, M Iraichelcan 31 n.o, P Suyash Sethiya 4/52); Young Men’s Association 217/9 in 50 ovs (AK Nitin 34, K Ponmurali Krishnan 5/51) bt Kumbhat CC 214/9 in 50 ovs (K Ponmurali Krishnan 68 n.o, R Hiruthick 39, R Gowthaman 4/39); V Division ’B’ Zone: Gopalapuram CC 128 in 34.2 ovs (R Rihan Ali 66, C Gajendra Perumal 5/23) lost to Singam Puli CC 132/3 in 27 ovs (D. Jobin Raj 66); C Appaiah Chettiar MCC 238/9 in 50 ovs (S Karthikeyan 80, V. Lokesh Babu 33, Pranav 4/75, M. Nishanth Raj 4/52) lost to Triplicane RC 242/6 in 47.5 ovs (M Nishanth Raj 49, S Sai Bharath 40, R G Ramkaanth 58, S Sri Ram 37 n.o); The Triplicane Cosmopolitan Club 79/10 in 26 ovs (J Balaji 31 n.o, V Ajay 3/15, N Raghavendra 3/31, Aniruddh Anand 3/23) lost to Galaxy SC 82/3 in 19.5 ovs (N Aakaash Sharma 37 n.o); Grand Prix CC 237 in 48.4 ovs (S Padmanaban 34, S Naveen 30, R Elango 31, N Karthik Kumar 60, A Anth Zack Romero 3/41) bt Prasad CC 212 in 44.6 ovs (V Vijay Anand 86, T Lingeswaran 44, K Pradeepak Kumar 5/47, S Krishna Kumar 3/46); National CC 204 in 45.5 ovs (B Aravind 56, K Samarth 5/22) bt HSBC RC 152 in 32.2 ovs (A G Srinivasan 46, A Sahayaraj 5/24); Varsity Occasionals 73 in 24 ovs (J Jefferey Philemon 33, J Hemachudeshan (6/7, PS Mohan 3/24) lost to Netaji CC 76/3 in 8.3 ovs (B Swadesh 33 n.o).