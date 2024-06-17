Sri Vaishnavi CC clinch III Division title

CHENNAI: Sri Vaishnavi CC emerged as the winner in the III Division TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2023-24 by winning six out of seven matches and securing 24 points (with better NRR). Autolec ERC emerged as the runner-up with the same number of wins based on net run-rate. U Raghul of WABCO India RC is the highest run-getter overall in third division with 265 runs and R Sabharinath of Sundar CC is the highest wicket-taker overall in third division with 20 wickets.

Meanwhile, United CC emerged as the winner in the IV Division, winning six out of seven matches and securing 24 points. Lucas TVS S & RC emerged as the runner-up by winning five out of seven matches (20 points). S Maithresh of United CC is the highest run-getter overall in fourth division with 216 Runs and Jithender Kumar Bohra of United CC is the highest wicket-taker for the team with 15 wickets. In the overall fourth division, D Rajesh of CPRC took 27 wickets, which is the highest.

Legal Eagles win

Raman memorial tournament, organised by RR industries, concluded on Saturday with Legal Eagles — a team consisting of practicing advocates led by Special Government Pleader of Tamil Nadu, A Selvendran. They beat Hitmen CC in the final to win the title. Hitmen CC batted first and scored 159 before Legal Eagles chased the target with one ball to spare. B Prashanth of Legal Eagles was the player of the match.