Thunderstorms likely in parts of chennai in next two days

CHENNAI: Regional Meteorological Centre has forecasted light to moderate rain with thunderstorms at some locations in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till June 22.

The centre said a cyclonic circulation is situated between Southwest and West Bay of Bengal, between 3.1 km and 7.6 km above mean sea level. The maximum temperature in the state is likely to increase by 2-3 degree celsius in a few pockets till June 20.

In Chennai, the sky may be partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in some areas in the evenings for the next 48 hours. The maximum temperature will be 37 or 38 degree celsius and the minimum temperature wille be 27 or 28 degree celsius.

Light rain was recorded in Chennai, Dindigul, Nilgiris, Sivaganga, Pudukottai and Kancheepuram districts. On Sunday, Valparai and Coonoor recorded 2.5 cm and 1.9 cm rainfall respectively.