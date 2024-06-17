Tributes flow for Saroj Goenka, the visionary behind Dayasadan Children's Home

CHENNAI: A solemn condolence meeting at Dayasadan Children’s Home on Sunday brought together a community to honour the legacy of Saroj Goenka, a visionary and philanthropist who dedicated her life to inspire so many lives. The event was attended by friends, family, and many whose lives were touched by her generosity.

The event was marked by a mix of sorrow and gratitude as attendees reflected on Saroj Goenka’s noble contributions. “Today, we have come together to pay homage to Saroj Goenka, a truly remarkable woman who touched many lives with her wisdom and kindness. She was more than just a mentor to many of us; she was a guiding light.

Her punctuality and foresight were unmatched, and she expected the same dedication from those around her. A week before she passed away. I promised to take her to Dayasadan. The glow on her face at that moment showed just how much Dayasadan meant to her,” shared Indu Agarwal, chairperson, Dayasadan.

Reminding that Saroj Goenka’s vision and hard work were the bedrock upon which Dayasadan was built, Indu continued, “There was a time when Dayasadan had only five to six children, and some thought it should be closed. But Saroj Goenka refused. She believed that if even one of those children achieved something significant, her efforts would be worth it. Her determination and belief in those children were unwavering. I hope that in the coming years, those children achieve great success and fulfill her dream.”

K Ganapathy, an old student at Dayasadan shares, “Ammaji taught me discipline and the importance of telling the truth. She in a way showed the path to live life correctly.” Highlighting the collective effort and deep commitment that brought Dayasadan to life, Indu said, “Along with Sushila Dalmia and Sudha Mimani, she created this safe haven for children. Her dedication to these children went beyond providing a home; she wanted to give them a future.”

The meeting concluded with a solemn but hopeful note. “As we remember Saroj Goenka today, let’s celebrate her life and continue her spirit of kindness and dedication. Though she is no longer with us, her impact remains in our hearts and the lives she changed. We must carry forward her mission of helping others and making the world a better place, just as she did,” urged Indu, inspiring everyone to uphold the values that Saroj Goenka embodied.