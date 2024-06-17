Two youth killed, four injured in suspected hit-and-run in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two youth on a bike were killed in an accident on Vandalur-Minjur Outer Ring Road near Red Hills on Saturday. The police suspect it to be a case of hit-and-run and have commenced an investigation.

The deceased were identified as Mani (25) of Kundrathur and Sam (26). Their friends, Mohana Krishnan (30) of Besant Nagar, Marimuthu (22) of Kannagi Nagar, Jasper (20) of Mangadu and another unidentified person, who were travelling on two other bikes sustained injuries in the incident.

Upon information from passersby, the police rushed to the spot and shifted all the six friends to a hospital, where Mani and Sam were declared dead on arrival.

Police suspect the accident to be a case of hit-and-run as they found a broken car part at the spot. It can be ascertained only after the four victims regain consciousness and perusal of the CCTV footage. Further investigation is on.