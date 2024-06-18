21 held in Chennai for possession of ganja, pain relief tablets

CHENNAI: The city police arrested as many as 21 people in separate cases for possession of a total of 15.8 kg ganja and 4,184 pain relief tablets during the weekend. Tondiarpet police arrested four youth on Saturday and seized 3,005 Nitrovet pain relief tablets from them.

Meanwhile, the Prohibition Enforcement Wing of St Thomas Mount police arrested P Subramani (48) for alleged possession of 7.5 kg ganja on Saturday evening. On the same day, Arumbakkam police arrested eight men from the locality and seized 7.2 kg of ganja and eight knives from them.

In another case, MKB Nagar police arrested two men in their 20s for possession of 26 Nitrovet tablets on Saturday. On the following day, Velachery police arrested two men for possession of 1.1 kg ganja and 400 Tydol tablets. Furthermore,Koyambedu police arrested four men in their 20s and recovered 753 Tydol and Topcynta tablets from them on Sunday. In total, 21 suspects were remanded to judicial custody in these cases.