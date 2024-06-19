A masterclass with the masterchef

CHENNAI: Cooking is a practice that transcends mere sustenance. From grandmothers passing down cherished family recipes to innovative chefs pushing the boundaries of flavours, it is an outlet for self-expression and experimentation. This art form is about forgetting rigid step-by-step instructions and letting your taste buds be your guide.

This philosophy resonated on Sunday, inside the walls of Phoenix MarketCity and Palladium Chennai. The malls became a hub for gastronomic delight for one evening as patrons were taken on an Indelible Culinary Adventure by Sarah Todd, an Australian celebrity chef, cookbook author, and restauranteur.

Promising alchemy during the workshop, she blended her MasterChef Australia Season 6 tales with glimpses of her journey in the culinary world. She showcased her signature dishes — Confit Prawns with Chat Masala Salsa, Spiced Prawn Beurre Blanc, and a parfait dessert of Iced Nougat with Tuile.

Unlocking flavours, unlocking cultures

A single, defining moment, can ignite a lifelong passion. For Sarah, that spark came from the warmth of her childhood meals. “I am from a small town and my mother being a single mom, worked really hard. But one thing that she made sure every single night was to prepare a beautiful meal for us, where we would just come together and decompress after the day with no distractions. As I grew older, I realised how important that was and that food can bring people together; it brought out a lot of emotions and nostalgia. The biggest starting point was when I started to travel and got to know all the different cultures and cuisines; it was mind-blowing!” shares Sarah.

Food is her passport to adventure, and culinary tourism and its emerging trends have interested Sarah. Her passion for food took her across the globe, where she immersed herself in various cultures and cuisines. “I think food is the main part of tourism. I’m really lucky that I get to explore different places through my work,” she says.