Packed with love

CHAPATI, ALOO AND SALAD
Recipe courtesy: Chef Arun Vijayan
For aloo jeera
Boiled potatoes: 150 g
Chopped onions: 30 g
Salt to taste
Chopped onions: 20 g
Chopped coriander: 3 g
Cumin seeds: 5 g
Chopped tomatoes: 10 g
Sunflower oil: 40 ml
Chopped garlic : 3 g
Heat sunflower oil in a pan and temper with mustard seeds. Add chopped garlic and onion, sauté it until golden brown colour. Add the tomatoes, salt and boiled potato cubes. Stir fry for a few minutes and finish with chopped coriander.
For chapati
Wheat flour : 500 g
Salt to taste
Warm water : 750 ml
Ghee: 50 ml
In a bowl, add wheat flour, salt, ghee and 400 ml of water. Mix it and keep it aside for 15 minutes. Add the rest of the water and mix well. Place the dough on a flat surface and knead it well until the texture becomes smooth and has a medium-tight consistency. Make small balls with the dough. Roll the chapati balls using with roller and wheat flour. Cook both the sides of the chapati for 2 to 3 minutes
For channa cucumber yogurt
Curd:100 ml
Boiled white channa: 30 g
Sliced cucumber: 20 g
Chilli powder: 3 g
Salt to taste
Chopped coriander: 2 pinch
Mix all the ingredients, season with salt and garnish with chilli powder.
For white bean salad
Boiled white beans:100 g
Chopped cucumber: 10 g
Chopped tomatoes: 5 g
Chopped coriander: 2 pinch
Salt to taste
Chopped onions: 10 g
Mix the all ingredients and season with salt. Arrange the all of these in a tiffinbox and enjoy your lunch.
Chicken Macaroni
Recipe courtesy: Nisha Kiran, entrepreneur
Ingredients
Macaroni: 250 g
Boneless chicken- 200 g (cut into thin strips)
Mixed Vegetables (Broccoli, carrots, beans, capsicums) 150 g
Chicken cube: 1
Pepper: 1 tsp
Mixed herbs: 1 tbsp
Butter: 1 tbsp
Method
Boil macaroni with enough water and half teaspoon of salt. Cook until al dente. Drain the water and set aside. In a pan add 4 tablespoons of oil, vegetables and fry for 3 minutes.
Add chicken and fry for another 3 minutes. Add the chicken cube, pepper, mixed herbs and a tablespoon of butter. Serve.
Tuna Cucumber Sandwich
Ingredients
Cooked white tuna: 150 g
Mayonnaise: 40 g
Cucumber: 100 g
Bread slices: 4
Method
Drain the tuna well. In a bowl, mix tuna and mayo. Season it with salt and black pepper. Lay out slices of bread. Spread the tuna on two of the slices. Make sure to distribute the sandwich filling evenly. Add the cucumber slices on top, slightly overlapping. Top each sandwich with another slice of bread. Cut them in half. Enjoy immediately or transfer to kids’ tiffin containers for later use.
CHANNA RICE AND FRUITS
INGREDIENTS
Mango: 180 g, Cherry: 5 no
Cucumber: 5 slices,
Yogurt: 100 g, Basmati rice: 100 g
Boiled channa: 150 g
Turmeric powder: 3 g
Chopped coriander: 2 g
Salt to taste, Water : 180 ml
Sunflower oil: 40 ml, Cumin seeds: 4 g
Finely sliced onion: 10 g, Lemon juice: 5 ml
METHOD
Wash and soak rice. Heat oil in a rice pot, temper cumin seeds and add sliced onion. Add salt, turmeric and water. Allow it to boil and then add the soaked rice and cook for a few minutes until the rice comes to the level of water. Cover and cook for 10 minutes on slow heat. Turn off the flame and keep it resting for a minimum of 30 minutes. Open the lid after 30 minutes add the chopped coriander and mix well. Serve the rice in a tiffin box, arrange with mango cubes, cherry and sliced cucumber.