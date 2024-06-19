Packed with love

CHAPATI, ALOO AND SALAD

Recipe courtesy: Chef Arun Vijayan

For aloo jeera

Boiled potatoes: 150 g

Chopped onions: 30 g

Salt to taste

Chopped onions: 20 g

Chopped coriander: 3 g

Cumin seeds: 5 g

Chopped tomatoes: 10 g

Sunflower oil: 40 ml

Chopped garlic : 3 g

Heat sunflower oil in a pan and temper with mustard seeds. Add chopped garlic and onion, sauté it until golden brown colour. Add the tomatoes, salt and boiled potato cubes. Stir fry for a few minutes and finish with chopped coriander.

For chapati

Wheat flour : 500 g

Salt to taste

Warm water : 750 ml

Ghee: 50 ml

In a bowl, add wheat flour, salt, ghee and 400 ml of water. Mix it and keep it aside for 15 minutes. Add the rest of the water and mix well. Place the dough on a flat surface and knead it well until the texture becomes smooth and has a medium-tight consistency. Make small balls with the dough. Roll the chapati balls using with roller and wheat flour. Cook both the sides of the chapati for 2 to 3 minutes

For channa cucumber yogurt

Curd:100 ml

Boiled white channa: 30 g

Sliced cucumber: 20 g

Chilli powder: 3 g

Salt to taste

Chopped coriander: 2 pinch

Mix all the ingredients, season with salt and garnish with chilli powder.

For white bean salad

Boiled white beans:100 g

Chopped cucumber: 10 g

Chopped tomatoes: 5 g

Chopped coriander: 2 pinch

Salt to taste

Chopped onions: 10 g

Mix the all ingredients and season with salt. Arrange the all of these in a tiffinbox and enjoy your lunch.