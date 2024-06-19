Thunderstorm strikes Chennai for the 2nd day

CHENNAI: Chennai and several other parts of Tamil Nadu received heavy rain late on Tuesday night, for the second consecutive day. Heavy rain and gust the previous night in Chennai and across the state had left several low-lying areas waterlogged.

Thunderstorm and heavy wind on Monday night uprooted trees in places like Kodambakkam and corporation staff were busy clearing the roads on Tuesday. Several international and domestic flights were also delayed, airport officials said. Weather blogger Pradeep John said rainfall bands were slow moving and brought good rain.

Interestingly, most of the rain occurred between 1 am and 4 am on Tuesday. Massive thunderstorms and strong wind coupled with heavy downpour woke up several Chennaiites early on Tuesday. Many people also took to social media to share videos of the intense rain. Some of them compared the wind and rain with cyclonic storm.

The rain, however, brought a much-needed respite to residents of the city who were greatly inconvenienced by the sweltering heat.

Apart from Chennai, parts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet and Krishnagiri also received heavy rain on Monday night. According to Regional Meteorological Centre, Sholinganallur received the highest rainfall of 12 cm followed by Poonamallee at 11 cm. Chembarambakkam, Pallikaranai, Meenambakkam, Alandur, Avadi and a few other weather stations recorded 7 cm rainfall.

On Tuesday night, John tweeted that KTCC region might receive strong gust and intense rain for the second consecutive day. “Thunderstorms and rains picked up its intensity by 10 pm on Tuesday. Several areas have reported heavy downpour with rainfall rate of 15 cm per hour,” he said.

John also forecast good rain in Pudukkottai, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Vellore, Sivagangai, Salem and Tirupattur. He also said monsoon will get active in Kerala, Karnataka, Cauvery catchment areas, Valparai, Nilgiris and Kanniyakumari.

According to Skymet, light to moderate rain is likely over Konkan and Goa, Maharashtra, coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. Light rain is likely over Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Rayalaseema, interior Karnataka, Skymet said.