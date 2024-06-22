A fair of innovation

CHENNAI: The architecture and interior design world is abuzz with anticipation as the Architect and Interior Expo 2024 returns, which promises a special four-day exhibit. Positioned as an accessible event, the expo attracts attendees eager to discover new and innovative products, particularly for interiors. The goal is to offer something valuable to everyone, including individuals working on small projects. “I want this exhibition to serve companies and a wide audience. The aim is for everyone to benefit from the expo and gain something useful from it,” comments J Sathish, from the organising committee of Big3 Events.

Despite the rise of online exhibitions, the organisers believe in the importance of in-person attendance to truly appreciate new products. In view of the online market, Sathish draws a parallel with the cinema industry, noting how OTT platforms have impacted traditional cinema and compares this to the influence of online facilities on the architecture and interior design industries.

The selection process for participating companies involves active outreach and product searches. Over the years, the organisers have built a network and know the history of their participants. Companies are often drawn to the expo through business references, making it a sought-after event for showcasing new products. Over 120 companies including Zipco, Venus and Tata Tiscon have set up their stalls.

Sathish shares that the 2024 expo has seen significant changes. Notably, 70% of the participating companies are new compared to last year, with only 30% being repeat participants. This shift ensures a fresh and dynamic exhibition experience for attendees. “Exhibitions like this help us in getting more customers and a wider reach. We started off with a small space, and over the years, we have grown significantly, and that is because of exhibitions and the architects who have believed in us and our products,” says Lakshmi, the joint director of TEC Steel Craft.