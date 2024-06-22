Gold worth Rs 1.67 crore seized by Customs at Chennai airport in three cases

CHENNAI: Customs sleuths have seized 2.7 kg gold worth a total of `1.67 crore in three separate cases recently. On Monday, based on suspicion, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) searched a passenger who arrived from Malaysia.

They seized a gold chain and a gold bangle of 22K purity weighing 710 gm valued at Rs 44.53 lakh from her. She had concealed the gold in her undergarments. Similarly, on Tuesday, a woman who reached Chennai from Malaysia was intercepted by the AIU officers.

Upon a search of her person, two gold chains of 24K purity weighing 900 gm valued at Rs 56.38 lakh were recovered. The accused passenger was arrested for not declaring the gold in possession.

In the third case, four pouches containing gold paste were found by AIU in a bag handed over by airline staff of Air Arabia on Tuesday. The bag was left behind on flight from Abu Dhabi. A gold ingot of 24K purity weighing 1,056 gm valued at Rs 66.23 lakh was extracted from the paste.