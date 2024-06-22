Pose for a healthy cycle

USTRASANA (CAMEL POSE)

STEPS

Sit and stretch your legs, keeping the spine erect, grounding the palms beside the buttocks.

Bend at your knees, sit by placing the buttocks between the heels, the right big toe overlapping the left.

Kneel down keeping the knees in line with the shoulders and feet facing the ceiling.

Keep your hand on the thighs.

Inhale, arch your back and place the palms on the heels of the feet.

Now, keep your arms straight.

Don’t strain your neck and keep it neutral, letting your neck free.

Stay here for a couple of breaths or as long as you can.

Breathe out and slowly come to the normal position withdrawing your hands from the feet.