Pose for a healthy cycle

USTRASANA (CAMEL POSE)
STEPS
Sit and stretch your legs, keeping the spine erect, grounding the palms beside the buttocks.
Bend at your knees, sit by placing the buttocks between the heels, the right big toe overlapping the left.
Kneel down keeping the knees in line with the shoulders and feet facing the ceiling.
Keep your hand on the thighs.
Inhale, arch your back and place the palms on the heels of the feet.
Now, keep your arms straight.
Don’t strain your neck and keep it neutral, letting your neck free.
Stay here for a couple of breaths or as long as you can.
Breathe out and slowly come to the normal position withdrawing your hands from the feet.
Relax and take deep breaths.
BENEFITS
Helps ease menstrual discomfort and promotes relief from cramps.
Stretches the anterior muscles of the body.
Improves flexibility of spine and strengthens it.
Helps to improve digestion.
Gives relaxation to the lower back.
Useful as an initial practice for back bending.
Beneficial for indigestion.
Helps in lower back aches.
Good for cervical spondylitis.
Helps reduce abdomen fat.
Good for thyroid and parathyroid.
Relieves mild depression and is a mood elevator.
VIPARITA KARANI (UPSIDE DOWN POSE)
STEPS
Lie on your back, relax, and breathe normally.
Rest your hands on the floor by your sides.
Raise your legs until they are 90 degrees from the floor.
Gradually put your hands under your lower back, at the level of the waist.
Use the hands and elbows to
raise your body further up.
BENEFITS
Helps fight arthritis, anxiety, headaches, digestive problems, low and high blood pressure, migraine, insomnia, mild depression, urinary disorders, respiratory ailments, varicose veins, premenstrual syndrome, menstrual cramps, and helps ease symptoms of menopause.
Increases blood flow around the neck region and thyroid glands.
Manages the condition of hypothyroidism.
Balances functioning of the other endocrine glands. Relieves gravitational weight from numerous organs.
Treats hydrocele, piles, and other kinds of hernia.
Tones the neck, spine, intestines and other abdominal organs.
Reduces fat around the waist region.
Included in Kriya Yoga and is associated with spinal breathing.
Helps to ease and relax cramped, tired feet and legs. Also helps to calm and soothe the mind.
MALASANA (GARLAND POSE)
STEPS
Sit down in a squat position.
Keep your feet near each other and heels on the ground.
Open up your thighs wide and keep them wider than your torso.
Exhale, bend forward as you fit between your thighs.
Join your palms in Namaskar pose, putting pressure against the thighs, making your front torso stretched.
Press the inner thighs against the side of your middle torso.
Extend your arms and swing them around to fit the shins into your armpits.
Holding your lower legs, stay here for 45 seconds to a minute.
Finally, release the pose and stand slowly.
BENEFITS
Reduces extra fat in the thighs and belly.
Tones the muscles of your legs, shoulders, back, and neck.
Works closely with the pelvic floor.
Increased blood flow helps activate and balance the hormones and strengthens the uterus, reducing menstrual problems.
Excellent when added in prenatal yoga (third trimester).
Makes the pregnancy easier as well as help with natural childbirth.
Improves digestion.
Helps in curing infertility.
Improves balance, and focus.
Helps in relieving the stiffness in your shoulders.
Makes your knees and ankles flexible.
Tones your abdomen.
Keeps you healthy, both mentally and physically.
Strengthens your digestive organs, spine, and hips.
Increases blood flow in the pelvis.
Regulates sexual energy.
PASCHIMOTTANASANA (SEATED FORWARD BEND)
STEPS
Sit up straight with legs stretched.
Keep the spine perfectly erect and toes flexed.
Inhale, slowly raise arms straight above the head.
Exhale, slowly and gently bend forward from the hip joint.
Keep the spine erect and move the chin towards the toes.
Place the hands on the legs or hold the toes.
Maintain the body in a forward bend position for as long as you can.
Inhale deeply and rise up by stretching arms up, above the head.
Breathe out, bring arms down and place them on the ground.
Relax and focus on the changes in the body.
You may increase the number of rounds and duration.
BENEFITS
Soothes the pelvic region.
Helpful for menopause and other discomfort.
Stretches and tones the spine.
Forces the endocrine gland to release insulin.
Ensures prevention and management of diabetes.
Improves digestion and ensures prevention of constipation and flatulence.
Good for the health of the spinal column.
Stretching the body helps fat to melt.
Good for kidney, liver spleen, and adrenal glands.
Known for harmonising nervous and pranic energies.
Effective for stress, anxiety, and depression.
Helps to enter a state of meditation.
Beneficial for hamstrings.
Helps improve appetite.
DHANURASANA (BOW POSE)
STEPS
Lie down on your stomach.
Bend your legs at the knees, holding the feet with your hands.
While breathing, lift your head and chest off the ground, pull the legs forward, body backward, posture looking like Dhanurasana.
Look forward, keep elbows straight and legs together. Abdomen should rest on the ground.
Take normal breaths and maintain the posture for a minute.
Breathe out slowly, bring your chest and legs to the ground and relax.
BENEFITS
Reduces depression, stress, and anxiety.
Stimulates blood flow to the pelvic region, reduces cramps, and provides relief from menstrual discomfort.
Helps in mental and physical development.
Helps manage obesity.
Keeps the body balanced.
Controls the level of cortisol hormone.
Strengthens abdominal muscles.
Stretches back muscles.
Enhances the flexibility of the spine.
Relieves all muscle and back pains.
Improves blood circulation.
Acute back pain in women can be cured.
Strengthens and tones the feet and arm muscles.