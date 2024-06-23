50 sponge parks to be set up to improve Chennai’s water table

CHENNAI: Parks and recreational spaces are among the state government’s areas of focus in the city this year. As part of the announcements for the municipal administration department made by minister KN Nehru, the city will get 14 new parks and 50 sponge parks. In addition, a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) park will be set up at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

Corporation officials told TNIE that locations were being identified for the STEM park, possibly in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar or Anna Nagar zones, but the locations or the features of the park have not been finalised yet. It was also announced that the Anna Nagar tower park (Dr Visvesvaraya Tower Park) will be upgraded to global standards through public-private partnership (PPP).

The 50 sponge parks, to minimise surface runoff by absorbing rain water, will be constructed with minimal use of concrete and come up at a cost of Rs 15 crore. The 14 new parks, along with six new play fields, will come up in the city at a cost of Rs 10 crore, the minister said.

The minister also said that following the positive reaction to the health walkway set up in Besant Nagar, more will come up in MKB Nagar, Meenambal salai, Sathyamoorthy Nagar main road, Ritherdon road, RA Puram 2nd main road, Nanganallur 4th, 5th and 6th main roads, and near Thiru Vi Ka bridge.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to decongest the city, flyovers have been announced at a cost of Rs 75 crore on the Ennore highway, reconstruction of the bridge connecting Tondiarpet and Kadumbadi Amman temple across the Kodungaiyur canal at a cost of Rs 8.2 crore, reconstruction of the bridge at Tamizhar street at a cost of Rs 4.3 crore, and connecting ECR and OMR in three places at Venkatesapuram-Elango Nagar, Maniammai street-Veermani road and Aringnar Anna Salai-Pandian salai at a cost of Rs 21 crore.

Based on the long-standing demand from councillors, a new council hall will be constructed at Ripon buildings at a cost of Rs 75 crore.

Two more animal birth control centres

Acknowledging the stray dog menace, minister KN Nehru said that in the coming year two new animal birth control centres, primarily for dogs, will be set up at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore, apart from procuring seven new dog catching vehicles and three new vaccination vehicles. So far, 5,473 pet owners have been issued licenses, he added. As far as stray cattle are concerned, the city corporation will put up stray cattle for auction if the same cattle were seized from public spaces for the third time.

In the works