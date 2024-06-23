70km sewage pipeline to come up on Adyar banks

CHENNAI: As part of restoration and beautification works in the Adyar river, a 70km-long sewerage pipeline will be installed on the banks of the river as an alternative channel for sewerage discharge, apart from establishing 14 sewage treatment plants with a combined capacity of 110 MLD, and increasing green spaces by developing four parks along the riverbanks. The project is scheduled to commence shortly and is expected to be completed within 30 months, the minister said.

The state government will execute the project through the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT). It will be implemented through a public-private partnership (PPP) with an estimated cost of around Rs 1,500 crore, according to the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board policy note for 2024-25.

The works from Saidapet to Thiru Vi Ka bridge will be prioritised and completed within 15 months. The government has accorded both administrative and financial sanctions for this project costing Rs 4,778.26 crore, he added.

“The Adyar beatification project will be taken on the basis of the ‘One River, One Operator’ model. As of now, the water resources department maintains the river and initiates a few works such as flood control, desilting and strengthening bunds, and so on.

CMWSSB’s intention is to prevent sewage inflow into the river. We have identified 76 sewage outfalls. After completing the project, the contractor will maintain the river over the next 15 years,” a senior CMWSSB official told TNIE.