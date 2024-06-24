England to France: Swim team’s great feat

CHENNAI: The relay team featuring Tanvi Viplav Deore (India), Srinath Kattungal Mukundan (India), Yana Lohvinenko (Ukraine) and Boris Najafov (Azerbaijan) achieved a significant feat as they swam across the English channel, starting from shores of England and completed in Northern France, in 10 hours and 58 minutes. They completed the iconic 44km-long marathon swim last week, with Srinath swimming 13.5km. The team was coached by Srikaanth Viswanathan.

Rathnam cracks ton

AVR Rathnam’s century (103) propelled Freyer International to beat Ithal CA (Kerala) by 103 runs in the semifinals of the 54th All-India YSCA trophy. Brief scores: Prem CC 193/8 in 30 ovs (Anirudh 34, Satnarayanan 29, Surykanth 45, MS Sanjay 31, Ajeeth Kumar 4/46) lost to Social CC 195/9 in 25.2 ovs (Gowrishankar 44, Rajan 76, Anovankar VS 33); Freyer International 242 all out in 30 ovs (AVR Rathnam 103, Rajan 36, Akash 3/17) bt Ithal CA (Kerala) 139 all out in 22.2 ovs (Jofin Jose 36).

Rithish, Padma bag titles

Unseeded Rithish Abinav AS of Tamil Nadu and second seed Padma Rameshkumar of Karnataka won the titles, respectively in the boys and girls singles event of the ZOHO Salem AITA SS U-14 tennis tournament played at Naren Tennis Academy, Salem. Results: (all finals): Singles: Boys: Rithish Abinav AS (TN) bt Ishaan Sudharshan(TN) 2-6, 6-4, 6-1; Girls: Padma Rameshkumar (KA) bt Deepthi Venkatesan (TN) 6-3, 7-5; Doubles: Boys: Arjun Manikandan (KA)/Rithish Abinav A S (TN) bt Tanish Dasari (KA) / Pruthvigouda Patil (KA) 6-3, 6-1; Girls: Adya Chaurasia(KA) / Padma Rameshkumar (KA) bt Sanmitha Lokesh / Deepthi Venkatesan 6-3, 6-4.

Lakshmi bowls HVAC Projects to victory

Riding on Lakshmi Narayanan’s 4/39 VW HVAC Projects defeated Chennai City Police by 15 runs in the GR Kuppuswamy Memorial tournament. Brief scores: VW HVAC Projects 175/8 in 25 ovs (Vijay 41, Ram 34, Muthasir Ahamed 28, Siddhartha V 3/41) bt Chennai City Police 160 all out in 24 ovs (Naveen 61, Lakshmi Narayanan 4/39, Ram 3/33).