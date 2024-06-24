The price of expression

CHENNAI: Bridgerton was one of those shows I began watching because everyone was, and it remained an amusing piece of regency fluff for me until its standalone prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The limited series contains the true standout romance of that multiverse: the one that emerges within an arranged marriage between a princess from a small German dukedom and King George III of England, whose mental illness — not immediately known to his bride — prevents him from reigning. The two fall and remain deeply in love, despite many tribulations, and Charlotte ascends as ruler. The storyline takes place decades before Bridgerton, before the Queen is firmly ensconced in her power. It is a deeply moving tale about how true love triumphs.

Still, when it came to the main series’ recently released third season, I expected more or less the same (enjoyable, forgettable) frivolity as its first two, but was greatly surprised, and in the best way. The wallflower Penelope Bridgerton, who was earlier revealed to be the scribe behind a pseudonymous local tabloid, steps both into the light and into her power. Threatened by the opportunistic, the envious and the curious in equal measure, and regretful of some of her choices, she goes through a personal reckoning about the real power and meaning of her pen. She understands its purpose, and her own.

Her growth is exciting, and would have been uplifting at any time, but it was especially striking to watch the show as news came out that the renowned author Arundhati Roy, along with academic Sheikh Showkat Hussain, may be prosecuted under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for remarks about Kashmiri independence made at a conference in New Delhi in October 2010. Bridgerton may be a-historical fantasy, but the power of writing the truth is not. Neither is the danger.

Despite a meteoric rise to fame as a novelist, Roy has spent the 25 years since wielding her pen as a political activist, not content to rest on her laurels and willing to take risks in service of the greater good. Whether or not one agrees with her opinions is irrelevant. What is at stake is so much more. The text of Roy’s controversial speech can be found on Outlook’s website. There is no incitement of violence. In the much more recent past, there have been many speeches inciting violence, as well as sanctioned acts of violence themselves. These have enjoyed impunity.

Media emphasis has been on Roy, naturally, due to her status as an international celebrity, rather than on Hussain. There are thousands more political dissidents and prisoners in India. Having Roy as a locus doesn’t erase them, but illuminates the bigger picture (the social media complaint that Roy is “taking up space” is a bad faith one and an obfuscation that promotes infighting rather than uniting against the actual adversary). If someone with her level of prestige can be prosecuted, with full awareness of the implications of the same in terms of India’s global reputation, then the larger situation is very, very frightening — and a signal is being sent to every one of us who does not swallow our voices.

The Venus flytrap

Sharanya Manivannan

@she_of_the_sea

The columnist is a writer and illustrator