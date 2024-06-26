Helmet drive makes headway in Chennai

CHENNAI: The ‘Ride Safe India’ campaign, launched by The New Indian Express in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp, picked up pace on the second day in the city. Chennai Mayor R Priya and Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan flagged off the bike rally at the Ripon building after distributing free helmets to 50 corporation employees on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, Radhakrishnan said fatal motorbike accidents could be avoided by wearing helmets and that such accidents resulted in a large number of deaths annually. “We still see several riders hanging the helmets on their bikes, without actually wearing them. This campaign helps to raise awareness on the importance of wearing helmets and following road rules,” he said.

The mayor said, “Although helmets have been made mandatory, there is a certain amount of lethargy among people to wear them. People should understand that it is an issue of their own safety.”

R Sudhakar IPS, Additional Commissioner (Traffic), Greater Chennai Police, flagged off an awareness rally at the Express Gardens in Ambattur Indistraial Estate. He distributed helmets to newspaper agents and vendors. He recalled an incident where a rider wearing a helmet escaped when assailants fired a gun at him, as the bullets bounced off the helmet.

Similar rallies and helmet distributions were held at several major spots in the city. The ‘Ride Safe India’ campaign is an initiative to create awareness of the fact that deaths due to head injuries can be avoided with the proper helmet use.