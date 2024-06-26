Three held for killing, burying friend over drunken brawl in Maraimalai Nagar

CHENNAI: Two men and a minor boy were arrested on Monday for allegedly killing a 27-year-old man in a drunken brawl and burying the body at a lake shore near Maraimalai Nagar on June 11. After the body was found, the man-missing case was altered to a murder case.

According to police, the deceased, T Vignesh (27) of Maraimalai Nagar, was employed in a private company in Bengaluru and was working from home. On the night of June 11, Vignesh’s friend and primary accused in the case, Visu alias J Viswanathan (23), invited the victim to a secluded place for a booze session.

Before long, they were joined by two of Viswanathan’s friends, Shiva alias Tinkush Kumar (24) of Bihar and the 17-year-old minor boy. They all consumed alcohol together and sometime later, an argument broke out between Vignesh and Tinkush.

“Vignesh allegedly kicked him in the melee and this escalated into a fight. All the four decided to go to a nearby lake shore and sort things out. However, Viswanathan stabbed Vignesh to death. The other three then buried him at the same place and fled,” a police officer said.

Vignesh’s family lodged a missing person complaint and the police registered a case. During investigation, the police analysed Vignesh’s call records and mobile network locations. The police then detained the trio and they confessed to the murder. The body was exhumed from the spot in the presence of district revenue authorities and sent for postmortem.