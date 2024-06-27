50-year-old man murdered by niece’s husband at Korukkupet in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his niece’s husband inside their house at Korukkupet on Tuesday evening. The accused, accompanied by his lawyer, later surrendered at the RK Nagar police station.

According to the police, the accused, R Prashanth (30) of Korukkupet, who earns a living as a painter, had nine police cases pending against him. Prashanth was married to the deceased S Palani’s niece. Prashanth would often come home and quarrel with his wife. On Tuesday, Palani reprimanded Prashanth about this.

“Enraged by this, Prashanth, in an inebriated state, went to Palani’s house and started an argument with him during which Palani allegedly abused Prashanth and his family. In a fit of rage, Prashanth slashed Palani with a knife which he took from the house itself,” a police source said.

The 50-year-old man collapsed and died. Upon information, the police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. Later in the evening, Prashanth, accompanied by his lawyer, surrendered at the RK Nagar police station. After an inquiry, he was remanded to judicial custody on Wednesday.