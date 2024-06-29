It is not all fun and games!

CHENNAI: In season six, episode 18 of Modern Family, Phil Dunphy invites his son Luke to learn the famous “Dunphy tuck” developed by his great-great-grandfather. Unable to perform the trick and landing on the trampoline face down, Phil mutters under his breath “Damn! That hurts.” While the episode continues to show how Luke’s ability at trampolining threatened Phil, it also brings focus on the fact that kids and adults can be equally excited and competitive in such games. Could it be the adrenaline rush, I wonder. If that is the case, what about consumer indulgence in the increasing entertainment parks in the city.

“Activities such as trampolines, skating, foam pit and skyjumper are not scientifically recommended and are dangerous for kids, especially, because these are only for fun and tricks and not for physical and mental development. Young children are advised to play sports like football or basketball as it benefits their overall growth,” explains Dr Satva Thangarasu, consultant anaesthesiologist and intensivist.

Moreover, improper landing on your neck, shoulder or ankle, could result in injuries. “My 5-year-old daughter broke her forearm while skating. I have seen cases of shoulder dislocation and ankle twists. When you land with your neck unsupported, there is a high risk of cervical spine injury which leaves you immobilised forever below your neck,” he points out.

Concurring, Dr Balamurugan J, senior consultant orthopaedic surgeon, Kauvery Hospital Radial Road, says, “While it is a great opportunity for the kids to have fun and enjoy, it also comes with a few hazards. This includes falls, collusion or improper landings resulting in sprains, fractures, head injuries, rarely.” The entertainment parks are given permission to set up after checking a list of protocols such as the height and width of the gaming area, access to first aid, installing safety enclosures, and props to be carried by the customers. A few of the first aid measures to be followed by the parks include, pain management medications to relieve the suffering of the child and appropriate splints available commercially for both upper and lower limbs, points out Balamurugan.