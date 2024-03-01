Nammazhwar award for three ‘green’ farmers in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin presented Nammazhwar Award to three farmers — G Siddhar of Thanjavur, KV Palaniswamy of Tiruppur, and K Ezhilan of Kancheepuram — who excelled in organic farming practices.

Besides, Stalin, on February 27, laid the foundation for Kalaignar Centenary Park on 6.09 acres in Chennai and opened new buildings for the agriculture department. He also opened regulated markets, godowns, cold storage facilities, and tissue culture labs in Madhavaram, completed at a cost of Rs 210.75 crore.

The CM laid the foundation for a breeding centre for native dog breeds in Saidapet. Stalin inaugurated Kalaignar Centenary Integrated Competitive Exam Training Centre in Kalanjipatti in Dindigul, built at a cost of Rs 10.15 crore. A tower block in Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, constructed at a cost of Rs 313.25 crore, was also inaugurated.