A French language fête

CHENNAI : Nestled in the heart of Puducherry, Auroville is poised to host a French Literature Festival, a vibrant celebration of the rich culture and legacy of the language that is deeply intertwined with the town. Set to unfold over this weekend, this festival promises to showcase a myriad of French literary works, inviting exploration, discussion, and appreciation of their profound connection to the community and its ethos.

“Auroville is a city of universal culture, and here we have four major languages that are spoken across the town. As the town is nearing the end of its 150th year of establishment, we are celebrating all four languages by organising an independent literature festival for each,” says a coordinator of this festival. She adds, “This year the focus is more on the connection we have through books and theory writings associated with Pondicherry, the Ashram, and the Auroville.” From classic masterpieces to contemporary works, the festival will showcase the timeless allure of French storytelling through events, discussions, and performances.

With the sessions starting from 10 am, the festival offers a unique lens into the perspectives of Sri Aurobindo and Mirra Alfassa, the Mother, on the interplay between France, India, and the wider world. With speakers well-versed in the language, bilingual conversations moderated by experts, and an array of sessions exploring various voices in French literature, including keynote addresses by Laurence de La Baume, a distinguished journalist, Issa Asgarally hailing from Mauritius, and Dr Mohar Daschaudhuri, a professor at JNU, alongside guest speaker David Thomas, the event promises a captivating journey through French literary heritage and cultural exchange.