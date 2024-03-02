A French language fête

CHENNAI : Nestled in the heart of Puducherry, Auroville is poised to host a French Literature Festival, a vibrant celebration of the rich culture and legacy of the language that is deeply intertwined with the town. Set to unfold over this weekend, this festival promises to showcase a myriad of French literary works, inviting exploration, discussion, and appreciation of their profound connection to the community and its ethos.
“Auroville is a city of universal culture, and here we have four major languages that are spoken across the town. As the town is nearing the end of its 150th year of establishment, we are celebrating all four languages by organising an independent literature festival for each,” says a coordinator of this festival. She adds, “This year the focus is more on the connection we have through books and theory writings associated with Pondicherry, the Ashram, and the Auroville.” From classic masterpieces to contemporary works, the festival will showcase the timeless allure of French storytelling through events, discussions, and performances.
With the sessions starting from 10 am, the festival offers a unique lens into the perspectives of Sri Aurobindo and Mirra Alfassa, the Mother, on the interplay between France, India, and the wider world. With speakers well-versed in the language, bilingual conversations moderated by experts, and an array of sessions exploring various voices in French literature, including keynote addresses by Laurence de La Baume, a distinguished journalist, Issa Asgarally hailing from Mauritius, and Dr Mohar Daschaudhuri, a professor at JNU, alongside guest speaker David Thomas, the event promises a captivating journey through French literary heritage and cultural exchange.
The coordinator suggests that the literary enthusiasts should not miss out on an intriguing event featuring the reading of texts by Sri Aurobindo on Napoleon and an interview with Maurice Schumann recounting his meeting with Sri Aurobindo in September 1947, which is being presented by Jean Paul Sermadiras and Tanguy Malik Bordage. In addition to the panel discussions, each session will commence with a dramatic reading by a French actor. A special homage will be paid to Cristof Alward-Pitoëff, a French author, playwright, and creative mind from the ashram, with his works published in France. Attendees can also look forward to the screening of the short film ‘Kaliyuga’ by the Alliance française de Pondichéry.
The French Literature Festival is not just about words on a page — it is a celebration of a language that has effortlessly connected people from all walks of life. Here it is again, on its way to bridge the gap among those who have not yet discovered the beautiful intricacies that the language has to offer.
The event will be held on March 2 and 3. Registration can be done at the venue.