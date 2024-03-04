Rallying for a cause

CHENNAI : With a wave of a green flag and a shout of “3, 2, 1...go!”, cars gently accelerate and pass the start line at the parking lot in Hotel Savera, ready to navigate the labyrinthine lanes and avenues of the city. Bringing together the visually impaired communities and the sighted, the 33rd edition of ‘Thryve Digital Brailles on Wheels’, which was flagged off on Sunday, aims to foster inclusivity in society and raise awareness about disability.

The excitement is palpable in the air as the usually lethargic and sleepy weekend transformed into a teeming car rally with cheers and people dancing to songs of recent Tamil hit films. Adding to the energy, actor Prashanth was the chief guest. Around 120 keen participants registered for the event hosted by Thryve Digital Health LLP, the National Association for the Blind (NAB), and the Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC). Garnering solidarity and encouraging empathy, each car had a visually impaired navigator guiding their team through the route.

Bringing inclusion

With a Braille map, the navigators will guide the participants through the route, with lefts and rights, says C Pakkainathan, a visually impaired participant who is attending this rally for the third time. “For a visually impaired person, it is a jolly and relaxing event and is fun rather than staying at home or going to work. They do these events in the capital of the city but more such events should be conducted across the state,” the 67-year-old adds.

Attending for the 10th time, Kumar, a sighted driver, says the event is to motivate visually impaired people. “The interesting and fun factor is that they are navigating us and showing us the way. Disabled persons will use the Braille tools to navigate, no matter how big the driver is, he has to listen to the navigator. Our aim in this society should be to promote the community.” The proceeds and funds will go towards the visually impaired community, says Kumar.