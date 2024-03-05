Lives of women: Then and now

‘Nature’, a fashion statement

Sitting in the red sandstone building is an audience listening to Meenakshi as she says, “Sangakala, the word itself is of pride and magic to every Tamilian.” And the women of this period were nothing less. Under the title ‘Art of Kolam’, the speaker explains how women beautified themselves during that era — starting from hair accessories such as the sun and moon jewels similar to Bharatanatyam performers wear, and flower tiaras, to toe rings. She says, “The females used only coral, pearl, and four types of gold jewellery to adorn themselves.”

For clothing, they draped something similar to what we call a sari in today’s age. “There are also references to women covering themselves with flowers and leaves. Most of these costumes were in red, black, blue, and white which were natural colours of that time,” she says, adding that life was one with nature; they used as much as natural elements like flowers, stems, leaves, or extracted liquid from them to decorate oneself. “Sempanju

kuzhambu, red cotton liquid or a paste from the cotton extracts was used for henna stain,” Meenakshi shares.

One of the attendees, Anand Dhanasekhar, an architect says, “All the visuals that were projected took me back to visuals from the movie Ponniyin Selvan. The documentation displayed here looks more intricate than what we got to see in the movie. But the jewels are cool enough to make a comeback.”

Know your ancestors

More than the beautification, women knew what they wanted and were given the freedom of choice. They had a strong say in choosing a groom and it was the groom who had to give material possessions to the bride in exchange for marriage. To this, Janani, a teacher and participant, raises concern about how women were always commodified. She says, “It is a sad thing. Previously, we were bought and now we are sold. I am wondering if there is more scope for evolution as women.”

Women were well-versed in art like music, dance, and poetry. They were businesswoman, bartering milk, curd, buttermilk, fish, and salt to name a few. They served as guards on agricultural lands and possessed bows and arrows. They consumed alcohol. They were good at multitasking. “There was no field where women did not have a say except for war and administration. This forces us to see women through a different lens,” Meenakshi says.

The historian adds, “When people were on a move from one kingdom to another and when it was time to exert power, men — who are physically strong — took charge. This paved the way for issues like suppressing women, caste domination, and power struggle.” Women were treated with respect and given freedom and authority, and in today’s time, it is the opposite. But, there will come a time “when women will have an upper hand in society and men will be suppressed. In times like this, women should come forward and raise voices for men’s rights. Just how they should come forward, create groups, and talk about inclusivity now,” says Meenakshi.