Complaint on kidnapping attempt of 11-year-old boy false: Chennai police

CHENNAI: Police investigations have revealed there is no truth to the complaint that an unidentified man had attempted to kidnap a 11-year-old boy returning from school on Rajaji Salai on Friday, Joint Commissioner of Police (East Chennai) G Dharmarajan told reporters on Saturday.

A CSR was issued based on a complaint by the boy’s mother that an unidentified man had attempted to waylay the boy and asked him to get on his motorbike.

However, Dharmarajan said that the probe revealed that it was not the case.

He added that the patrol reached the spot within minutes of the complaint. The probe by six teams found that a drunk man who had been mumbling to himself was coincidentally walking on the same road as the boy. “He had no idea who the boy was and investigations revealed he had no intention to kidnap the boy. Passersby asked the boy to go on another route since the drunk man was also taking the same route and the boy took a roundabout route home."

Dharmarajan added that CCTV footage and witnesses did not corroborate claims of a man on a motorbike asking him to get on.

He also said that missing complaints, especially on those aged below 18, are reviewed weekly at the highest level and social media trends are constantly analysed to ensure that parents do not panic over fake news.

DCP Shekhar Deshmukh, who was also at the press meet, said that sometimes schools forward videos and news of child kidnapping cases but most of them are fake news.

“We ask parents and school administrations to not forward such videos since they are all fake,” he said.