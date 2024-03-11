Chennai: Man nabbed for attacking lover’s son

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old lorry driver was arrested under attempt-to-murder charges for allegedly assaulting his lover’s four-year-old son on Friday. The suspect has been identified as Arun Kumar of Poonamallee.

Pattabiram police said Arun was in a relationship with the victim’s mother Lavanya (25) for the past six months. Following separation from her husband, Lavanya and her son have been residing with her sister. “On Friday, Arun visited her at the house, and in the meantime the four-year-old boy began to cry.

In a fit of rage, Arun allegedly kicked the child and threw him on the floor,” police said. Upon information, police rushed to the spot and arrested Arun. The child was taken to a government hospital and he is out of danger.